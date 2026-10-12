‘Time to do something to change system’: Story behind viral photo of woman with an SFI flag

A Tiranga Women Rally, to be held by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), was scheduled for 6.30 pm on Sunday. But before the rally could begin, around 6 pm, police started detaining protesters. At least 25 women were detained and Puzhakkal Pavithra was one of them.

“All of us were detained together. We were here for the SFI rally, but before it could even begin, we were detained,” said Pavithra on a call with The Indian Express while she was in the detention bus.

A day earlier, a picture of Pavithra, showing her running with an SFI flag in her hand, had gone viral. “I had no idea what was happening. We had started our march from AKG Bhavan in the afternoon. On our way toward Jantar Mantar, we heard some police officers shouting, ‘Bring the lady police officers’. We started running.”