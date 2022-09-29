Paving and greening of footpaths, more smog guns: Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena issues directions ahead of winter

Noting that dust and transport emissions account for 26 per cent and 41 per cent of air pollution respectively, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday called for steps to be taken, including paving and greening of footpaths and ensuring maintenance of roads, ahead of the winter season.

The L-G held a meeting on air pollution and implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Wednesday. Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) M M Kutty, and officials including representatives of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department and Transport Department attended the meeting.

According to a communication from the L-G’s office, he was reviewing aspects of the emission inventory like road dust and vehicular emissions when he flagged the point that dust and transport emissions account for 26 per cent and 41 per cent respectively of air pollution in the city.

Construction sites of 500 square metres and above are required to register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)’s dust assessment portal and do a self-audit of the mitigation measures that they have taken. The L-G was told only 28 per cent of registered construction sites were complying with the requirements of the self-audit. He then directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct an awareness campaign on the self-audit with a deadline of October 15 for compliance.

Anti-smog guns are now likely to be placed on top of 125 tall buildings by the end of October, according to Saxena’s directions. Road-owning agencies have been directed to ensure the maintenance of roads. Repairs and maintenance under the ‘one road per zone every week’ program are to be completed by October 15.