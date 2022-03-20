Paused since pandemic, Surajkund mela restarts, CM Khattar in attendance

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said Haryana will have a heart-to-heart relationship with Uzbekistan.

“It is said that people of different countries have relations and connections on patterns of B2B (business to business), G2G (government to government)… I assure you that we will have a relation of H2H, that is, heart to heart between Uzbekistan and Haryana. India and Uzbekistan share strong cultural and diplomatic ties. This fair presents a great opportunity to witness the rich culture and the traditional art forms of Uzbekistan,” said Khattar, addressing the remarks to Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to India.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Saturday evening. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Union Minister of State (Power and Heavy Industries) Krishan Pal were also in attendance.

The 15-day international crafts fair is being organised after a gap of two years due to Covid. Uzbekistan is the partner nation of the fair. Jammu and Kashmir is the ‘theme State’.

“It is an honour for artists from all over the world to come to the Surajkund Mela. Due to Covid, the mela could not be held for two years. Even this year, there was a lot of uncertainty, but I appreciate the efforts of the officials who were committed to organising the fair,” said the Chief Minister.

Khattar said handicrafts and handlooms are part and parcel of global human civilisation and culture. He said, “The fair has been providing an ideal platform to craftsmen and handloom artisans to showcase their talent for the past 35 years.” He added that lakhs of tourists are expected to attend the fair this year, and this will help the artists in selling their products.

Governor Dattatraya said the fair will help India in further strengthening ties with many other countries.