Pause Central Vista revamp, discuss first, says CPI(M)

Arguing that the land in consideration for the project belongs to the people and the government is just the custodian, it said, “There is a genuine concern among citizens that the project has been designed in an ambiguous manner”. Arguing that the land in consideration for the project belongs to the people and the government is just the custodian, it said, “There is a genuine concern among citizens that the project has been designed in an ambiguous manner”.

The CPI(M) Sunday asked the BJP-led Centre to put the redevelopment of the Central Vista in Delhi on hold and discuss the proposed project in Parliament first, as it concerns the expansion and reconstruction of the Parliament building.

In a statement, it asked the government to “lift the veil from the proposed project… Apart from citizens, the Parliament will get most affected. It is imperative the government must discuss the project details in the ongoing Budget session. Such a historic and important proposal should not be rushed through.”

Arguing that the land in consideration for the project belongs to the people and the government is just the custodian, it said, “There is a genuine concern among citizens that the project has been designed in an ambiguous manner. It is the government’s responsibility to provide certain facts to Parliament and the public before going ahead with the project,” it said and asked the Centre to come out with details such as the list of buildings intended to be demolished and proposed to be built, the total cost of the entire project and its year-wise outlay, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.