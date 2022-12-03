Paul Theroux’s travelogue given to Aaftab Poonawala to read in jail

Aaftab Poonawaala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces, has asked officials in Tihar Jail for English novels and some other books.

Tihar officials said the 28-year-old is being kept under close watch ever since he was sent to the central jail this week, since he is involved in a high-profile case.

“We are taking care of the inmate as per protocol. He has now asked for English novels and other books. He said he wants to read more and indulge in literary activities. For now, we are providing him a book named The Great Railway Bazaar by (American novelist) Paul Theroux. It’s from our library. He’ll be provided with more books later,” said a Tihar Jail spokesperson.

Over the past week, Poonawaala has undergone a polygraph test and narco analysis test at the forensic science lab and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. However, forensic experts say they aren’t entirely satisfied with his tests.

“As per our records, he has been giving the same answers he gave during the police interrogation… but none of his statements have led to a recovery in the case. The police have been conducting searches independently,” said an officer.

The Delhi Police are also planning to get a second opinion from a psychologist to assess his mental health and behaviour.

“The FSL psychologists and doctors have already examined him but we need a second opinion,” said an officer.

According to police, Poonawaala claims to have killed Walkar in a fit of rage at their rented apartment in Chattarpur Pahadi area in May. He then allegedly chopped the body into multiple small pieces and discarded them over the next few months in a forested area nearby. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in November and is currently in judicial custody.