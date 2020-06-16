Patients not denied admission to Lok Nayak: Delhi government to HC

At Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) At Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Delhi government Monday submitted in the Delhi High Court that there have been no issues of Covid-19 bodies lying in corridors or any serious patient being denied admission at Lok Nayak Hospital.

The state government’s Health and Family Welfare Department said this in its status report, apprising that a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the hospital on June 11 for an on-the-spot assessment of Covid care facilities in view of the allegations against the hospital.

The government, in their report filed through Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose before a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, further said the backlog with regard to the bodies are being cleared on a “war footing”.

It apprised the bench that “between May 30 and June 12, 328 bodies were received in the hospital mortuary, and 338 bodies were sent for last rites (cremation/burial), out of which 333 bodies were received by relatives (in two cases police accompanied the relatives); four bodies of unknown identity were received by police; one body was received by local MLA (Malviya Nagar).”

The matter has been adjourned for hearing on June 29, in view of the fact that the Supreme Court is seized with a similar issue.

The status report was filed in the backdrop of the court’s query on slow disposal rate of bodies.

The previous status report was filed in a PIL initiated by the High Court on its own after taking cognisance of a news report that inside the Covid-19 mortuary of Lok Nayak Hospital, there were 108 bodies — all 80 storage racks were full and 28 bodies were on the floor, piled on top of each other.

The government affidavit said, “The (NHRC) team interacted with hospital administration, doctors, staff and some attendants of patients. The team visited the emergency and the ward having beds for Covid patients. In its preliminary report, the NHRC team noted that no serious patients were denied admission, and as such only those patients are being admitted whose condition is serious; others having minor symptoms are being advised home quarantine.”

The report further said, “It was also noted that the hospital was being referred patients by various doctors without any proper protocol, which was leading to some confusion among patients…”

On the allegation that several beds were lying vacant, the hospital administration has informed the team that this was part of the requirement for the days ahead and that even additional equipment such as dialysis machines and ventilators have been kept ready for emergencies. “About 23% of doctors and paramedical staff have been kept ready for deployment on a needs basis,” it said.

The report added: “It may be noted that the NHRC team visited the emergency and other wards having beds for Covid patients, and no issue of bodies lying in corridors, or patients not being attended to has been flagged.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd