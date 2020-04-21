Delhi: Patient’s family claims negligence by hospital, AAP MLA intervenes

Hospital director Dr J C Passey said, “I have constituted a fact-finding panel; the report is expected Tuesday. The patient concerned is stable and segregated. Another enquiry has been initiated by the Delhi government.” Hospital director Dr J C Passey said, “I have constituted a fact-finding panel; the report is expected Tuesday. The patient concerned is stable and segregated. Another enquiry has been initiated by the Delhi government.”

The family of a coronavirus patient admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital Monday alleged he was not being provided proper care. In a video posted on Twitter, the daughter and wife of the patient sought help from the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

The patient’s daughter said that around 2 am on Thursday, her father fell unconscious for a few minutes and was taken to Fortis Healthcare Hospital at Shalimar Bagh. “Doctors tested him for coronavirus and it was positive. After that, without asking us, they shifted him to Lok Nayak Hospital, citing government orders,” she claimed.

The Delhi government has declared Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital as two dedicated COVID-19 facilities where all cases are to be referred.

She claimed her father had to wait for two-three hours before being admitted, and was given food only next morning at 9 am: “He is a patient of sugar (diabetes) and hypertension. If he doesn’t get food, his glucose level fluctuates. Today, on April 20, he called at 5 am saying he has fever and is not able to get up. He told this to people and nurses in the ward but no one is responding.”

On Monday evening, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said the CM called him and asked him to look into the case. Pandey said he had spoken to a doctor leading the COVID-19 response team at the hospital, and was assured that all patients are being looked after properly. “I spoke to the patient’s wife and said that a team of doctors have attended to him… it is being ensured that he is taken care of properly,” he said.



The family lives in G Block Jahangirpuri, which was marked a containment zone Monday.

In another video on Twitter Monday evening, the family said they spoke to doctors taking care of the man. His daughter said: “They said they would keep him under direct supervision and check on him. Help arrived from the Delhi government and other places… Tests of our family members will be done by Tuesday.”

