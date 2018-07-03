‘Pathetic’ facilities at school: Delhi High Court raps government

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar ordered immediate provision of water and toilet facilities at the school, located in Karawal Nagar. (Representational) A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar ordered immediate provision of water and toilet facilities at the school, located in Karawal Nagar. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court Monday rapped the Delhi government over the “lack of infrastructure and basic amenities” — such as water and toilet facilities — at a fully-aided government school. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar ordered immediate provision of water and toilet facilities at the school, located in Karawal Nagar.

Terming the situation in the school as “pathetic”, the bench also directed the Deputy Director of Education to conduct a physical inspection of Alok Punj Senior Secondary School in northeast Delhi to ascertain other infrastructural inadequacies there. The school used to be run by a society, but was taken over by the Delhi government later.

The bench ordered the Education Department official to file a status report within 10 days after carrying out the inspection, and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30. “It is 100 per cent aided. Look at the facilities. This is pathetic,” the bench said, adding that “immediate steps be taken to ensure water and toilet facilities are made available (at the school)”.

The direction came on a PIL by NGO Social Jurist, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, seeking directions to the Delhi government to provide adequate infrastructure and amenities to the faculty and more than 2,600 students of the school. The NGO claimed that land earmarked for a playground for the schoolchildren was being used for dumping garbage and domestic waste. The petition also alleged lack of sufficient teaching faculty in the school, with 72 posts of teachers lying vacant.

