Pathaan screening in Faridabad mall disrupted by Bajrang Dal protesters

A group of at least 25 people, including members of Bajrang Dal Haryana, allegedly barged into a theatre at a mall in Faridabad and disrupted the screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ on Wednesday afternoon, said police. The protesters, some of whom were carrying sticks, vandalised movie posters and smashed several glass panes.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3.30 pm after members of Bajrang Dal Haryana unit gathered in Faridabad sector’s 35 and marched to Crown Interiorz mall, where the film was being screened on the third floor.

A police officer, said, “The security guards at the mall tried stopping the protesters, but the group brushed them aside and went to the third floor, where the show had just started. The protesters entered the cinema auditorium and raised slogans condeming the release of the film and calling for its boycott. Several movie-goers felt left the theatre.”

In a purported video, several men could be seen smashing glass panes and vandalising posters on one of the top floors of the mall.

A resident of Faridabad, whose family was watching the film in the theatre, requesting anonymity, said, “My parents, my wife, my five-year-old daughter, my sister and her children had gone to see the film. The show started at 3.10 pm. After 20 minutes, a group of men carrying sticks stormed into the theatre. They tore posters and smashed glass panes. My family members felt scared and immediately rushed out and returned home. My wife, who is eight months pregnant, called me in panic and informed me about the incident. I was supposed to accompany them, but got held up at work. Ab kya movie dekhne bhi na bhejein? There should have been adequate security arrangements.”

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “After information was received, police teams immediately reached the spot. Some people who had torn movie posters have been rounded up. Legal action will be taken against offenders.”