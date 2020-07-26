Patchy video calls last communication between cop and kin

The last conversation with his father keeps playing in 22-year-old Priyanshu’s head, as he manages a bevy of calls, messages and some visitors. (File photo) The last conversation with his father keeps playing in 22-year-old Priyanshu’s head, as he manages a bevy of calls, messages and some visitors. (File photo)

On Thursday, 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable Satya Narayan had a short video call with his wife and their two sons, from his bed at Lok Nayak hospital, in which he nodded his head a few times, and barely managed to say yes when asked if he was okay. That was the last call they shared; Narayan died of Covid-19 at 6.30 am Friday.

He had joined Delhi Police in 1993, and was posted at East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar police station for the last six months.

The last conversation with his father keeps playing in 22-year-old Priyanshu’s head, as he manages a bevy of calls, messages and some visitors. “The phone network in the ward is poor. Though we spoke to him via video call on his phone at least three times during his stay at Lok Nayak, it was always tough to get in touch. We were worried if he was getting proper treatment… There were many unanswered questions.We relied on a ward boy who would take our calls and update us,” said Priyanshu, who finished his B.Sc from DU recently. “There must be a way for families to properly stay in touch with their loved ones in hospital… Patients need their families at a time like this to derive will-power,” he said.

Narayan suffered from diabetes, hypertension and had a stent in his heart. On June 26, he took leave as he had diarrhoea. “He had a lot of weakness. On July 13, he left home to go to Madhu Vihar police station so he could apply for a longer leave. He was sent to a hospital where his rapid antigen test was done and it came positive,” said Priyanshu. His colleague, head constable Rehman, said Narayan was taken to a Covid care centre first and then moved to Lok Nayak Hospital. “On Thursday, he was also given plasma therapy,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Since the outbreak, Priyanshu said his family had been worried sick about Narayan going on duty, and precautions were being followed at home: “I kept reading about frontline workers falling sick, but my father was on duty…Employers must take care of their employees’ safety, especially vulnerable ones like my father.”

