Pataudi double murder: Mastermind with links to gangsters held

More than a month after two liquor businessmen were murdered in Pataudi, police Saturday said they have arrested the mastermind of the case. Police said Ajay Jaildar, who has links with gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, had allegedly plotted the double murder to establish his supremacy in the liquor business. Police said they were also investigating if the murders were the fallout of a gang rivalry.

Jaildar, a resident of village Khor, was serving a life sentence for murder of two people, and had got bail from the High Court in March 2020. Police said after his release, he allegedly hatched a plan to kill the brothers and take over the liquor business. Police said Jaildar was arrested by Crime Branch Sector 10 on March 22 from Iffco Chowk, Gurgaon.

On February 25, Surjit Thakran and Paramjit Thakran were shot dead after indiscriminate firing by unidentified assailants in village Khor, Pataudi. Following the incident, a gangster associated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had allegedly claimed responsibility for the murders on social media. Two days later, police had arrested one Akshay Kumar from Jhajjar for his involvement in leading the motorcycle-borne accused to the crime spot and for conducting a recce.

On March 10, the Delhi Police special cell had arrested Vikash Kant and Hoshiyas alias Rinku, two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi- Naresh Sethi- Goldy Brar gang, from Dwarka for their alleged involvement in the double murder.

In a statement, the Delhi Police had said during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the victims were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal, and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar of their village, who was being supported by the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar gang.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, Gurgaon, said Jaildar also had enmity with the brothers as one of them was a witness in a prior murder case in which he was serving a life sentence.

“Probe has found that Jaildar planned the double murder and arranged shooters. At least ten persons were involved in the execution of the crime. After the murders, Jaildar had been hiding at several hideouts in Delhi, Haryana, UP and neighbouring states. He was in touch with certain gangsters and we are probing all angles. So far the probe suggests that he wanted to usurp the liquor business and establish his dominance,” said ACP.

The Delhi Police had said, “It also came to surface that the incident was carried out by Kala Jathedi gang and associates over the issue of establishing supremacy in the liquor business. During an interrogation of the two accused, it was found that the entire criminal plot of double murder was designed and executed by Ajay Jaildar who got logistical support, weaponry and manpower from Kala Jathedi- Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar gang.”

Gurgaon police had arrested Karambir alias Karmu on March 15 for allegedly providing weapons, giving shelter and providing a Scorpio car for the shooters to escape from the crime spot. Police said the car was registered in Jaildar’s nephew’s name.