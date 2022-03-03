Pastor claims tied to divider and assaulted by mob accusing him of forced conversion, police say probing

A 35-year-old pastor was allegedly tied up, thrashed and abused by a mob in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri over suspicion that he was indulging in forced religious conversion. The alleged incident took place on February 25 when the pastor was walking to work. He alleged that a group of unknown men tied him up to a road divider and tortured him for nearly two hours, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the crowded area.

When contacted, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “Matter is being inquired and further details will be shared later. No FIR has been registered as of now.” Purported videos of the incident show a group of men standing on a crowded road with the pastor.

The pastor, Kelom Tet, told The Indian Express, “I have been living in Asola Village for years. On February 25, I went to the Bhati Mines area to meet a friend. I was then going to the church when a group of men stopped me. They started saying I am forcibly converting people in the area and that locals don’t go to the temple. They also called me Bangladeshi. I was shocked.”

Kelom alleged the group snatched his Bible, but that he took it back and kept it in his bag. “They started taking my photos and videos. They forced me to chant Jai Shri Ram, snatched my phone, beat me up. I was helpless and fell on road. Nobody helped me. They then dragged me and asked me to go to Maidan Garhi police station. I begged them. They took me to Fatehpuri Beri’s main circle and tied me up with ropes,” he alleged. He wrote in his complaint that the men punched him, kicked him and spit on him for nearly half an hour. “Luckily, the rope broke. I ran to save my life and tried to hide but they caught me. I went to a house to get help but nobody helped me. Somehow, I managed to get inside a car and hid there,” he alleged. After 1 pm, he went home and called friends, who came to pick him up on a bike. He filed a formal complaint on February 27 at Maidan Garhi police station. “I went to the police station today but they are yet to file an FIR. My parents are worried. I don’t know any of the accused,” he said.