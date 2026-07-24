Passports of CJP protesters to be cancelled? Delhi Police fact-checks viral claim

The clarification comes after several reports said that passports of people directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation. 

Written by: Majid Alam
1 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:53 AM IST
RAF contingents are seen put on guard at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi TobgyalRAF contingents are seen put on guard at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal
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The Delhi Police on Thursday categorically denied reports that passports of people involved in violence during the Cockroach Janta Party protest may be cancelled.

Calling the claim as “misleading”, the Delhi Police said no such decision has been announced.

“The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information,” the DCP New Delhi said in a social media post.

The clarification comes after several reports said that passports of people directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation. The Delhi Police was responding to an X post shared by one Vikram Pratap Singh.

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