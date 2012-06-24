Passport mela draws 3,000 applications,more expected today

Over 3,000 people visited various passport offices across the city during the passport mela organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday. The two-day mela will conclude at 2 pm on Sunday.

The mela was held due to a large number of applications piling up in the last two months. An official said usually in May and June,passport offices receive a huge number of applications. These months are a part of the peak travelling season. Several overseas colleges open at this time,so there is a rush of students going abroad. Also,close to three lakh pilgrims applied for Haj travel, the official said.

Many people queued up to get their passport applications processed on Saturday. Applicants were happy that government officials were working on a Saturday. Looking at their enthusiasm,even the officials were happy to work to ensure speedy processing of applications, said B K Gupta,Additional Secretary (Consular Passport and Visa).

During the mela,people can just walk in with their passport application. People do not need to take an appointment online.

People can just walk-in to apply for passport or to resolve any passport-related issues. They need to get the required documents and their photographs to the passport seva kendra. Filling of online form and getting a file-number is not required during the mela, Gupta said.

Passport officials are now gearing up for an even bigger turnout on Sunday. On Saturday,in merely four hours,we received more than 3,000 applications. We expect more people to turn up on Sunday, the official said.

The mela was held in seven cities: Delhi,Ghaziabad,Bengaluru,Chennai,Hyderabad,Lucknow and Amritsar. It will be held on Sunday between 10 am to 2 pm. Officials said they planned to hold another mela over the next weekend.

Looking at the increasing number of pending applications,the administration has decided to hold passport adalats once a month to take stock of the status of pending applications.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App