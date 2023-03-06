scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Passerby shot at by 3 snatchers who were robbing woman in Shahdara

The injured man, Jasvinder Singh, works as a driver in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar. Singh was on his scooter and was going home when the accused shot at him Sunday afternoon.

delhi man shot at, Passerby shot at, delhi crime news, Shahdara, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsA case has been registered against the unknown trio and CCTVs are being scanned to arrest them. Police said their bike has been identified. Singh is out of danger, said police.

A 40-year-old passerby was allegedly shot at by three snatchers who were robbing a woman and saw the man in “close proximity”, said police Sunday. The accused allegedly shot at the man as they suspected he would intervene and try to save the woman.

The injured man, Jasvinder Singh, works as a driver in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar. Singh was on his scooter and was going home when the accused shot at him Sunday afternoon.

As per police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 3.30 pm. Singh sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder and was taken to a hospital.

Rohit Meena, DCP (Shahdara), said, “It was found that three men on a bike were trying to snatch a woman’s valuables on the side of the road… The snatchers then saw the victim and thought he would come and intervene. So, they fired at him and fled from the spot.”

A case has been registered against the unknown trio and CCTVs are being scanned to arrest them. Police said their bike has been identified. Singh is out of danger, said police.

Also Read
American Airline urination incident
20-year-old student ‘urinates’ on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight; ...
Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, 17 IAS officers get new postings
trip to manali accident news, indian express
She had plans to study abroad: Kin of DU student who died in accident on ...
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...

Singh’s employer, Jugal Kishore, is the president of the Krishna Nagar market association. Kishore alleged, “Singh has been working here for four years. He was going back home and was on the opposite side of the road. The accused shot at him…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 05:29 IST
Next Story

Delhi L-G hosts diplomats from G20 countries at biodiversity park

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close