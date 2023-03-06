Passerby shot at by 3 snatchers who were robbing woman in Shahdara

A 40-year-old passerby was allegedly shot at by three snatchers who were robbing a woman and saw the man in “close proximity”, said police Sunday. The accused allegedly shot at the man as they suspected he would intervene and try to save the woman.

The injured man, Jasvinder Singh, works as a driver in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar. Singh was on his scooter and was going home when the accused shot at him Sunday afternoon.

As per police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 3.30 pm. Singh sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder and was taken to a hospital.

Rohit Meena, DCP (Shahdara), said, “It was found that three men on a bike were trying to snatch a woman’s valuables on the side of the road… The snatchers then saw the victim and thought he would come and intervene. So, they fired at him and fled from the spot.”

A case has been registered against the unknown trio and CCTVs are being scanned to arrest them. Police said their bike has been identified. Singh is out of danger, said police.

Singh’s employer, Jugal Kishore, is the president of the Krishna Nagar market association. Kishore alleged, “Singh has been working here for four years. He was going back home and was on the opposite side of the road. The accused shot at him…”