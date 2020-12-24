Passengers from UK who arrived over past month to be tested again, says Delhi govt

Delhi govt has decided to test passengers who reached Delhi from UK between Nov 25 and Dec 23. (Photo: Renuka Puri)

Six more passengers who reached Delhi from United Kingdom late Tuesday night have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected passengers coming from the country to 11. Five had tested positive on two flights earlier in the day. “Six out of approximately 500 passengers that landed on Tuesday night, tested positive… Doctors will decide if they need to be admitted or kept in isolation,” said a DIAL official.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK, where a “superspreader” strain of coronavirus was discovered, are being traced. “We are alert and watchful at our end. People who have arrived here from the UK in the last several days are being rigorously traced and tested for slightest of Covid-like symptoms. A team has been made and house-to-house tracing is being done… they are being advised self-isolation too,” Jain said.

The Delhi government Wednesday decided to test for Covid all passengers who reached Delhi from the UK between November 25 and December 23, even if they were tested earlier. Directives have been issued to all the districts in this regard.

Explained High alert The new strain has prompted Delhi to become more alert. A list of passengers who have arrived in Delhi in the last four weeks has been circulated among all the districts. The districts have started testing the people and according to the sources, one patient each from east and southeast districts have tested positive for Covid-19 from the list.

“All passengers who are Delhi residents are to be compulsory tested by RT-PCR irrespective of earlier testing done. Further, the district surveillance officer will advise RT-PCR negative persons to self-monitor their health for 28 days and again get tested by RT-PCR in case they develop any symptoms. For all positive patients detected among UK returned passengers, a detailed history will be taken by the DSO for epidemiological linkages and other necessary aspects,” state the minutes of the meeting.

The state health department has identified Lok Nayak as the facility for admitting Covid positive patients who have arrived from the UK. Passengers who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday have also been shifted to Lok Nayak hospital.

The contacts of the patients who have tested positive will be institutionally quarantined in the Terapanth Covid Care Centre.

Asked about the threat of the new Covid-19 strain and the Delhi government’s preparedness to combat it, Jain said, “Only ICMR and scientists can give us insight into this new strain. They say it’s more contagious and some scientists conjecture the coronavirus strain in circulation in India may have already reached the new mutative state.”

