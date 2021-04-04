Passengers deboarded on tracks after Delhi Metro snag

The snag led to crowding at many stations, and adherence to social distancing norms became difficult.

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters were stranded for over two hours Saturday due to damage in a portion of the overhead wire between Saket and Qutub Minar stations on the Yellow Line.

The delay in train operations arising out of the glitch affected a large portion of the 49-km-long Yellow Line, which stretches between Gurgaon’s Huda City Centre and Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the damage was reported at 8.54 am. Passengers of a train approaching the Qutub Minar station from Saket had to be deboarded on the tracks.

Repair work continued till 11 am during which services were available between Green Park and Samaypur Badli stations on one side and Sultanpur and Huda City Centre on the other side. Between Green Park and Sultanpur stations, trains ran on a single line.

The snag led to crowding at many stations, and adherence to social distancing norms became difficult. In March, DMRC fined 7,058 persons for violations such as not wearing masks and breaching social distancing norms.