Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Passenger vehicle retail sales increased 39% in August: FADA

Two-wheeler sales rose 7 per cent to 9,76,051 units last month, compared to 9,15,126 units in the year-ago period.

Updated: September 7, 2021 11:43:28 am
Three-wheeler sales saw a rise of 80 per cent to 30,410 units last month from 16,923 units in the year-ago period.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in August increased by 39 per cent year-on-year to 2,53,363 units. According to FADA, passenger vehicle sales was 1,82,651 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler sales rose 7 per cent to 9,76,051 units last month, compared to 9,15,126 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales surged 98 per cent to 53,150 units last month against 26,851 units in August last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a rise of 80 per cent to 30,410 units last month from 16,923 units in the year-ago period. The total sales across categories increased by 14 per cent to 13,84,711 units in August as against 12,09,550 units in the same month last year.

