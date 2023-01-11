scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Man arrested for urinating at Delhi’s IGI Airport forecourt area, misbehaving with fellow passengers

The incident happened on January 8 and the man has since been arrested and released on bail.

The passenger was set to board a flight from Delhi to Daman. (Express File Photo/Representative image)
A drunk passenger allegedly urinated at the forecourt area of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 on January 8 and has since been arrested and released on bail, said officials Wednesday.

The accused was caught after he was seen exposing himself to other passengers at the departure gate and then urinating at the gate. The police said the man also hurled abuses at others and misbehaved with them.

“A passenger namely Jauhar Ali Khan…approached near Departure Gate no. 6 at forecourt area T3. He is in a drunken condition…adversely. He urinates by opening his pants zip at public place among the passengers and visitors…Except this, he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing over common public” reads the FIR that was lodged on the complaint of a senior security official.

Khan was arrested and sent to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors opined he was drunk. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunk person).

This is the third incident in the last week in which a drunk passenger misbehaved at the airport or inside a flight. Last week, a former employee of Wells Fargo was arrested for allegedly urinating on a 70-year-old woman on a New York-Delhi flight. The accused, Shankar Mishra, was allegedly drunk and urinated on his co-passenger in the business class.

The police also caught two men onboard a Delhi-Patna flight for abusing the air hostess and cabin crew after allegedly getting drunk.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the passenger and others had lined up for their Delhi to Daman Indigo flight.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
