Passenger hides Rs 50 lakh worth Dollars, Euros inside clothes, caught at Delhi airport

CISF personnel caught a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly hiding foreign currency worth Rs 50 lakh, which were concealed in the clothes kept inside the baggage, officials said on Sunday.

The passenger was heading to Bangkok via an IndiGo airlines flight. “On 04.02.2023 at 6.20 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the check-in area. He was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his baggage through the X-BIS machine, a doubtful image of concealment of some foreign currency was noticed,” said a senior CISF official.

The official said the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

“After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure customs office. On thorough checking of his bag, in the presence of custom officials, 51,800 Euro and 5,000 US Dollars worth approximately Rs 50 lakh were detected which were concealed in the clothes kept inside the baggage,” said the official.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Officials said during enquiry, the accused person could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger, along with the detected foreign money, was handed over to custom officials for further action in the matter.