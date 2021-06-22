Delhi airport: Man denied boarding for not carrying Covid report creates ruckus, held

It is alleged that the passenger came to IGI Airport's Vistara airline counter for heading to Mumbai by flight number UK933 but he did not have an RT-PCR report and was not allowed to board the aircraft following which he missed the flight, police said. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

A 36-year-old businessman was arrested under preventive sections for allegedly creating a ruckus at IGI airport after he was not allowed to board a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight since he was not carrying a negative RT-PCR report.

As per norms, every passenger is bound to carry an RT-PCR report to travel to Maharashtra.

In a video, which went viral, the man was seen being dragged by CISF personnel from the spot. He was later handed over to Delhi Police by them.

DCP (Airport) Rajiv Ranjan said, “We received a call regarding a quarrel at departure of terminal-3 on Monday. During enquiry, the complainant, Deepak Dhandha, who is a duty manager of Vistara Airline, filed a complaint against one passenger, Suraj Panday, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Rudrapur, Deoria village. He alleged that Pandey came to their airline counter, informing that he missed his flight for Mumbai as he was not carrying the RT-PCR report. At around 3 pm, he became more violent and started shouting. He also went on checking the baggage belt and started walking on it. He even obstructed the working of airline staff and other passengers.”

Ranjan said their staff also scanned the CCTV footage, which supported the version of the complainant. “From the contents of the complaint, we found that Pandey had committed offence under several sections of Delhi Police Act. His medical examination was also conducted. He was released on bail since offence is bailable, and he also provided his surety,” he added.