Delhi Minister Parvesh Singh faces non-cognizable report, court nod needed for probe

Police registered an non-cognisable report for voluntarily causing hurt against the Delhi minister after the 22-year-old man complained that he was slapped, threatened and abused during Sunday’s inspection.

By: Express News Service
3 min readSep 28, 2026 08:55 PM IST
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minister visited the Outer Ring Road in Vikaspuri to inspect the construction of a stretch of road. (PTI and ANI Photos)The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minister visited the Outer Ring Road in Vikaspuri to inspect the construction of a stretch of road. (PTI and ANI Photos)
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A day after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapped an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker during an inspection of a newly constructed road in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police have registered an non-cognisable report (NCR) for voluntarily causing hurt against the minister.

An NCR is registered for minor offences and police require permission from the court to conduct an investigation. It is different from an FIR, registered for offences where the police can directly conduct a probe.

Five complaints lodged

According to police sources, two local BJP workers Monday filed separate complaints against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with the minister during the inspection.

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On Sunday, two complaints were filed against the AAP MLA by the PWD and the contractor entrusted with constructing the road.

In both complaints, Jarnail Singh was accused of allegedly obstructing officials from discharging their duties and allegedly threatening, coercing and demanding money from contractors at the work site.

Also Read | ‘Pulled out portion of road by hand, Delhi Minister got angry’: AAP MLA on slap row

Sahib Singh, the 22-year-old man who was allegedly slapped by the minister, also filed a complaint against the BJP minister, alleging that he was slapped, threatened and abused.

All five complaints were filed at Vikaspuri police station.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minister visited the Outer Ring Road in Vikaspuri to inspect the construction of a stretch of road. Jarnail Singh had reportedly been posting videos showing the road’s “poor quality” for the past four days.

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In a video that went viral, Jarnail Singh was seen peeling off a layer of the road with his hands and showing it to the minister before Parvesh allegedly slapped the youth live-streaming the interaction.

Jarnail Singh told The Indian Express that at 1.15 pm on Sunday, he received a call from Parvesh who said that he was visiting the road site.

“He (Parvesh) came without any prior intimation, but his team members were all prepared. They wanted to put on some sort of show and planned to leave immediately, as I had been challenging the government for the past few days to come and inspect the poor-quality road. But when I removed a layer of the road with my own hands, he got agitated and slapped the man who was recording the video,” the MLA claimed.

Regarding the complaint filed against him by PWD engineers, Jarnail Singh said the allegations were false. “The minister is doing this to save himself from the law,” he claimed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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