Delhi Minister Parvesh Singh faces non-cognizable report, court nod needed for probe

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minister visited the Outer Ring Road in Vikaspuri to inspect the construction of a stretch of road. (PTI and ANI Photos)

A day after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapped an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker during an inspection of a newly constructed road in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police have registered an non-cognisable report (NCR) for voluntarily causing hurt against the minister.

An NCR is registered for minor offences and police require permission from the court to conduct an investigation. It is different from an FIR, registered for offences where the police can directly conduct a probe.

Five complaints lodged

According to police sources, two local BJP workers Monday filed separate complaints against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his supporters for allegedly misbehaving with the minister during the inspection.