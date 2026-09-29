Delhi Minister slap row: Rs 15-crore road repair project at centre of controversy

Even from some distance from the Outer Ring Road, commuters can smell the pungent scent of tar and asphalt. Walk a little closer and it is evident that a road has been newly laid. The black tar is still sticky in some places. The long-due repair of the stretch — after nearly 12 years, according to some residents — should have caused cheer among commuters and locals. The road, however, is now at the centre of a political slugfest due to what has been claimed as “poor quality reconstruction”.

AAP leader and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh had been raising the issue of “faulty and substandard work” over the past week by posting videos of him lifting portions of the newly-laid stretch.

On Sunday afternoon, during a review visit, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapped 22-year-old AAP worker Sahib Singh, accompanying the MLA, who was streaming a live video during the inspection. The incident drew condemnation from national leaders. Criticising the ruling BJP, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said in a post on X that “this is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters”.

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The Rs 15.76-crore project at the centre of the controversy is the carpeting and strengthening of a 5.4-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road from Janakpuri District Centre Chowk to the Najafgarh Drain in West Delhi. A hundred metre stretch in front of the Mohan Nagar Gurdwara, where the slap row unfolded, has been recarpeted so far. The old, broken road is visible on either side of that particular stretch, and even on the service lane on the other side of the road.

The PWD Minister has claimed that the work on the service lane is not complete and the recarpeting on that stretch was done quickly at the request of the Gurdwara due to an upcoming celebration.

Residents have mixed views. “Earlier, this road’s condition was very bad. The service lane was ridden with potholes. It is great that this has finally been renovated,” said Brahm Pal Singh, RWA President, Pocket-A Vikaspuri Extension.

Ramesh Sharma, a commuter, said, “This road is coming apart one day after being renovated. Imagine how dangerous it could have been if a pothole had appeared.”

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However, Parmod Dutt, another local, complained that the stretch was battered for nearly 12 years, and water filled up the potholes. “It was dangerous for elderly citizens to cross it,” Dutt said.

On Monday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited the site. He was accompanied by Jarnail Singh and Sahib. “I demand that you dismiss this Minister, have him arrested and apologise to the people. Those who have committed corruption should also be sent to jail,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP chief and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, however, countered the Opposition. “The manner in which Jarnail Singh brought a crowd and created a ruckus during the inspection led to an unfortunate incident. But when senior officials and an MP were assaulted after being called to Kejriwal’s official residence, why did he remain silent?” Malhotra asked, referring to Swati Maliwal.

Meanwhile, commuters and influencers could be seen clicking photos and recording reels in front of the site of the incident on Monday. The crowd and heavy barricading at the spot have been leading to traffic snarls, said locals.