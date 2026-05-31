Parvesh Sahib Singh files defamation suits against AAP’s Bharadwaj, seeks Rs 5 crore in damages

Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has filed criminal and civil defamation suits against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 5 crores, arguing that the former AAP minister’s “false” social media posts allegedly implied that Singh misused his official position in favour of the accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

This comes against the backdrop of the AAP Delhi unit chief already facing criminal contempt proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the excise policy case.

On May 20, Sahib filed a criminal defamation complaint before a magistrate court in Delhi, accusing Bharadwaj of publishing “false, malicious and highly defamatory tweets” on May 15 and 16.