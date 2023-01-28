288 party goers in Gurgaon made to give blood samples during police raid

Gurgaon Police conducted a raid at a popular nightclub joint, ‘Casa Danza’ in Udyog Vihar, in the early hours of Saturday and recovered narcotics including heroin, cocaine, charas, marijuana and MDMA from the premises. Police said though no narcotics were recovered from anyone’s personal possession, blood samples of 288 people partying in the club were taken and sent to the forensic science laboratory for testing and further probe.

Police said a ‘secret input’ was received that contraband drugs were allegedly being consumed and distributed at a rave party at the club on Friday night, following which teams under ACP crime, ACP Udyog Vihar, ACP east, four crime branch teams and a scene of crime team carried out a raid around 2 am along with assistance from teams of the chief medical officer’s office.

Manoj Kumar, ACP Udyog Vihar, said that during the raid, a total of 288 people were searched at the club and no narcotics or contraband was recovered from their possession.

“But there was suspicion that those people have allegedly consumed a narcotic, contraband or a psychotropic substance. So, their blood samples were taken with the assistance of a team from the chief medical officer’s office. The samples will be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and further action shall be taken based on the results,” said ACP Manoj.

He said after blood sampling and personal search, a thorough search of the club premises was conducted. “From the club premises, 10.67 gram charas, 6.3 gram heroin, 6.3 gram cocaine, 3.67 gram MDMA, 2.2 gram marijuana in packets, and some suspicious tablets including three pink tablets, three orange tablets and two green tablets were recovered. The narcotics recovered will be sent to the FSL,” he added.

Police said they have registered an FIR against three owners and three managers of Casa Danza club. “The list of 288 people along with their contact details, whose blood samples were taken, has also been tagged with the FIR. After the FSL report of sampling is received, necessary action will be taken against them accordingly,” said ACP Manoj.

Police said no arrest has been made so far in the case. “The narcotics recovered were not in anyone’s possession, but were from the club premises. We have taken CCTV footage into our custody and we will examine it to ascertain if someone had personally disposed off the narcotics at the premises or they were being supplied at the club,” said ACP.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 21, 22, 25, 27 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Udyog Vihar police station, said police.