Parts of Delhi-NCR see strong winds on Monday night

Strong winds hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday night, and PM10 levels at most monitoring stations recorded a rapid increase.

Light intensity rainfall and gusty winds of around 30 to 50 km per hour were on the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over parts of the NCR including Delhi, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Jhajjar between 9.25 pm and 11.25 pm. In a forecast issued at 11 pm, the IMD said light rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-60 km per hour would occur over parts of Delhi and NCR including Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Manesar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Panipat over the following two hours.

The forecast for the Safdarjung weather station on Monday indicated a dust storm or thunderstorm.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, the IMD had forecast scattered rainfall and strong winds over the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan on Monday.

On account of the gusty winds, PM10 levels increased at several monitoring stations in Delhi on Monday night. Going by data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the PM10 level at Jahangirpuri increased rapidly from 333 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 1,663 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The level at Sri Aurobindo Marg climbed from 488 µg/m3 at 9 pm to 882 µg/m3 at 10 pm. The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a similar quick increase from 317 µg/m3 at 9 pm, to 1,847 µg/m3 at 10 pm.