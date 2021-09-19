Partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Sunday, more rainfall predicted for this week

After a series of rainy days over the past 10 days, the national capital is likely to see a dry one on Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies are on the forecast with a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84%, and the temperature at the same time was 29.2 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 34.4 degree Celsius.

Although rainfall is not on the cards for Sunday, the week ahead is likely to witness wet spells. Light to moderate rainfall is on the forecast from Sept 20 to Sept 23, followed by the possibility of thundershowers on Sept 24 and 25.

The past two days have seen little rainfall over Delhi. Between 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, only the Aya Nagar observatory of the IMD recorded any rainfall in the city. The station registered 0.2 mm of rain.

A low-pressure area persists over northwest Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. An update from the IMD on Sunday said that it was likely to weaken over the next 12 hours. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal. This is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next two to three days, an IMD update said.