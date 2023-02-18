Partition museum opening to coincide with 76th Independence Day: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday visited the Dara Shikoh Library which is being converted into a “Partition museum”. He also inspected the construction to take stock of the project’s progress.

During his visit, he interacted with curators who provided him with a rundown of the work that had been completed on the project. He said that the museum’s opening will coincide with the 76th anniversary of Indian independence.

The museum would feature seven custom galleries — Migration,Refuge, Rebuilding Home,in the mind of the Artist, Rebuilding Relationship and Gallery of Hope.

The museum would offer an immersive virtual reality experience, which would allow visitors to explore partition memories from the people. Witnessing the same rail coaches, ancient havelis, and replicas of refugee camps would be exciting and nostalgic for many, said the minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister further explained that to provide a real-time experience to the visitors, the witnesses of partition had donated various belongings such as clothes, utensils, books, and belongings from refugee camps to the museum. It will also have a special gallery dedicated to Sindh.