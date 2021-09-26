Partition done on false premise of Hindu-Muslim separate nations: Ram Madhav at JNU

Partition was not just a separation of territories but also a division of minds, and it took place “on a false premise that Hindus and Muslims need separate nations, although they had been living together despite their different practices” for long, RSS leader Ram Madhav said on Saturday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by JNU — ‘India, Partition and its Aftermath: Remembering the Horrors of History’ — Madhav claimed that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a leader who was allowed to “grow into a monster” during the freedom struggle, and was “hell-bent on partition of India.”

He said: “Partition of India, unlike many other partitions seen in other countries in that period, was not just a simple redrawing of boundaries…. The Partition was not just partition of territories but also of minds, which needs to be seen with utmost seriousness and care. We need to build a united Indian society. It can happen only if the leadership and elements that believe in separatism and communal separation are discouraged.”

“A sense of one nationhood needs to be encouraged,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who also took part in the event, said there are “elements who do not want to see a unified and integrated India”.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the groundwork for Partition was “done during the World War-II itself”, when the British established a connection with Jinnah, who was “willing to help them in dividing India”. Both used “religion as an instrument” to realise their goal, he said.