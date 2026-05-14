Partial relief as water supply improves in Dwarka; DJB pins hope on new WTP

Residents of Thiruvizhai Apartments and Sanskriti Apartments in Sector 10 also said they continue to depend on water tankers.

Days after The Indian Express reported a severe water shortage across several sectors in Dwarka, particularly in Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) pockets, residents said on Wednesday that water supply has improved over the past few days, reducing dependency on tankers in some complexes, though the crisis is far from over.

Residents had described the shortage as among the worst seen in decades, with several RWAs spending lakhs of rupees for over a month on water tankers to maintain daily supply.

While residents said Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have visited affected areas, uneven and low pressure supply continued to affect several societies, especially those located at the tail end of the distribution network under Command Tank 2. Earlier this week, the DJB had said that at least seven CGHS societies in Dwarka were facing short supply issues due to their location at the “tail end of distribution network in Command of CT-2 Madhu Vihar”.