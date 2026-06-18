‘Partial burning’ continues to be key hurdle in tackling farm fire pollution: Study

As per the CEEW, a nonprofit, crop residue (stubble) burning in Northwest India remains one of the most visible contributors to the region’s severe seasonal air pollution, accounting for up to 30–35% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution during the October–November peak season.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiJun 18, 2026 03:20 AM IST
farm fire pollution, delhi farm fire pollution, crop residue management machines, Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe study also noted aligning communication with the pre-harvest decision window, especially around August and September. During this period, messages should focus on agronomic benefits, machine access and planning, it said.
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Farmers using crop residue management machines (CRM) but still setting residual stubble on fire due to concerns such as pest attacks, cost and lack of confidence in alternative methods, also referred as “partial burning”:  this behaviour has emerged as a key challenge in tackling pollution due to stubble burning, a latest study has underlined.

Titled ‘Behaviour Change Approaches to Tackle Stubble Burning at Scale: Reimagining Crop Residue Management’, a Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) study made available on Tuesday is based on a survey of 102 farmers across Punjab from Sangrur, Ludhiana and Amritsar, focus group discussions with 36 farmers in Amritsar and Kapurthala, and consultations with 15 agriculture officials.

As per the CEEW, a nonprofit, crop residue (stubble) burning in Northwest India remains one of the most visible contributors to the region’s severe seasonal air pollution, accounting for up to 30–35% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution during the October–November peak season.

According to the latest study, 63% of surveyed farmers reported moving away from complete burning. However, 31% or 1 in 3 continued to partially burn their fields, while 6% still engaged in complete burning, indicating that adoption of crop residue management alternatives remains uneven despite progress. Among farmers who continue to burn residue either partially or completely, 67% cited pest attack prevention as a key reason. However, 57% of them said they had never personally witnessed increased pest attacks, suggesting that peer narratives and hearsay continue to influence field-level decisions.

According to the study, reported farm-fire incidents have declined since 2022, but it has cautioned that fire counts need to be read alongside a shift in burning behaviour, timing of fires, satellite-detection limitations and actual adoption of alternatives on the ground.

Referring to a 2025 study by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the report noted that stubble burning is increasingly occurring at different times of the day, potentially affecting satellite-based monitoring of farm fires. Lower reported fire counts alone may not fully capture whether farmers have shifted to sustained no-burn practices.

The Punjab government’s Unnat Kisan app, meant to support machinery rentals, also had low visibility among surveyed farmers. CEEW found that 86% of surveyed farmers had never heard of the app, indicating a gap in promoting digital public infrastructure that is directly linked to CRM adoption.

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Training has been another weak link. The study found that 78% of surveyed farmers were unaware of CRM training schedules.

Among those who attended training, 73% described them as largely lecture-based, with limited practical demonstrations.

The study has recommended that Punjab build on existing IEC — Information, Education, and Communication — activities but shift towards a dedicated ‘Behaviour Change Communication’ strategy under the CRM scheme. This would mean treating farmers not as a single category, but as distinct groups — those who have never used CRM machinery, those who have just started using it, those who use it regularly, those who stopped after negative experiences, and partial burners who are already close to full adoption.

For partial burners, the study has  recommended targeted technical reassurance, field demonstrations and peer testimonials to address fears around pest attacks, machine reliability and maintenance costs.

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The report has also called for district-specific communication. In low-burn villages, with a low frequency of such incidents, the focus should be on completing the shift to no-burn practices, it said. In medium-burn villages, communication should target farmers who have adopted machinery but continue partial burning. In high-burn or partial-burning districts, messaging should directly address local fears such as pest attacks, machine reliability and operational costs.

CEEW has also recommended reallocating resources towards farmers’ preferred communication channels, especially direct extension visits, peer networks, WhatsApp and social media. However, it has said that digital channels should complement, not replace, face-to-face engagement, particularly for older farmers, smallholders and those with lower digital access.

The study also noted aligning communication with the pre-harvest decision window, especially around August and September. During this period, messages should focus on agronomic benefits, machine access and planning, it said. During the harvest phase, communication should help farmers act quickly through reminders, booking links, custom hiring centre contacts and field-level support.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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