Part of train catches fire at New Delhi Railway Station

A fire broke out inside the rear power car of a train at the New Delhi Railway Station on Friday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express train was standing at platform number 8, when the generator caught fire inside the power car. No casualties were reported. The train eventually left for Kochi after a delay of three hours.

“We got a call around 1.57 pm. We rushed to the spot and saw the rear power car had caught fire. The blaze had spread to the luggage van, where parcels were kept. The van was gutted by the time we reached and the fire had spread to the platform. We deployed four fire tenders to the spot. Later, the rear car was detached from the train and all passengers got out safely,” said DFS Chief Atul Garg.

The DFS said the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the generator in the car, which is attached to the luggage van. “Since fire tenders couldn’t reach the platform directly, they were parked one-two kilometres away from the spot. One of the problems was that we had to join the pipes from the tenders to form a chain. The station was equipped with normal fire safety equipment, but as the fire was massive, we used our equipment,” said a DFS official.

The train arrived at the station at 1.53 pm and was about to leave when officials saw smoke coming out of the car. “I was waiting for my train to Bihar when I saw smoke coming out of the train. The fire spread to the shed, and a portion of it also fell,” said Om Prakash Yadav, a passenger.