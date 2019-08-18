Part of 19th century jail wall dug up at hospital in Delhi

Over a month ago, construction labourers at work outside the mortuary at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), stumbled upon what seemed like remnants of an underground wall. The wall, historians and archaeologists now say, is part of a 16th century serai (inn), which was turned into a jailhouse by the early 19th century.

An Archeological Survey of India (ASI) official told The Sunday Express, “We received a call a month ago about a wall that had been discovered at MAMC. Construction work has been stalled and we are preparing a report. The wall is believed to be a part of the Old Central Jail that existed here till the mid-20th century.”

The portion of the underground wall, with arches, is now surrounded by red bricks, muddy water and tarp.

It was in the Old Central Jail, spread across 30 acres, that the conspirators of the 1912 assassination attempt on then Viceroy of India, Lord Hardinge, were lodged before they were executed.

Historian Sohail Hashmi said his father was lodged in the jail during the Quit India Movement in 1942. “My father was imprisoned in the Old Central Jail for two years. The prison shifted from here to Tihar Jail but the cells at MAMC were not preserved. It’s a portion of the jail’s underground chamber that has been discovered now,” said Hashmi.

Before it became Old Central Jail, the structure was a serai (inn), believed to have been built during the reign of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jehangir in the late 16th-early 17th century. “The caravanserai were resting places and some had tehkhana or underground cells. They were built to beat the heat,” said Hashmi.

Shama Mitra Chenoy, Associate Professor of History at Delhi’s Shivaji College, said the serai was built by Shaikh Farid, who was governor of Gujarat and later Punjab during Jehangir’s reign. She said, “Shaikh Farid built a mosque in Tughlaqabad and this serai too. He was Mughal emperor Akbar’s bakshi (paymaster) as well. It was a common practice to build underground chambers for serais to escape the heat. At the time, subterranean apartments did exist.”

According to Delhi in Transition, 1821 and Beyond, Chenoy’s translation of Mirza Sangin Beg’s Sair-ul-Manazil, “there was a jailhouse there by 1821”. She said, “It’s to be noted that the serai was so strong and sturdy that a jail could be built.. and it remained one till the mid-20th Century.”

An ASI official said, “The area comes under the ASI Delhi minicircle, and the report being readied will tell us what has to be done with the wall.”

MAMC is a Delhi government hospital that came up in 1959 on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Delhi Gate. Before the foundation stone was laid in 1959, MAMC was located at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.