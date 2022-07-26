Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

OBSERVING THAT there is a need to undertake a study to ascertain whether gases emitted from dung of indigenous cows are poisonous, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Monday that cow can also take lead in carbon trading.

Speaking after launching the NDDB MRIDA Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Rupala said, “Gas emission me kya hamari indigenous gaay ka jo cow dung hai, usme se nikalane wali gas jahreelee hai ya koi alag hai, us vishay ke bhi research karne ki awashyakata hai (There is a need to conduct a research to ascertain whether the gases emitted by the dung of indigenous cows are poisonous or these are different.)”

“There is a tradition of using only cow dung for coating of the floor in our country. There must be a mystery behind it. I don’t believe that there can be any superstition or unscientific facts in the saying of our sages. Therefore, that must be an experiment of the complete science. This needs to be taken forward,” Rupala said.

He further said that cow can play a leading role in carbon trading. “Carbon trading me gaay bhi netritva kar sakti hai… Wo bhi indigenous cow. (Cow can also take lead in carbon trading… That too an indigenous cow),” Rupala said.

He said that the government has taken several initiatives for doubling famers’ income.

Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan; Secretary Atul Chaturvedi; and Additional Secretary Varsha Joshi were also present on the occasion.