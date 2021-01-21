Parliament work on, Gandhi statue moved temporarily

Officials say it will return to ‘a prominent location’. (PTI)

The 16-feet bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi sitting cross-legged in a moment of meditation, sculpted by Ram Sutar and unveiled in 1993 by the then President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, was temporarily placed at Gate number 3 of the Parliament from Gate number 1 on Tuesday, and shall be relocated again after the construction of the new Parliament is completed to a “prominent location”.

“Once the construction work for the new Parliament is over, it shall again be relocated to a prominent position,” said a spokesperson of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“The statue was moved on Tuesday and is currently at Gate 3 of the Parliament,” said an official from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The statue was sculpted by Sutar (95), who has also designed the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, of Sardar Patel, in Gujarat.

The Central Public Works Department had organised a competition for a statue of Gandhi in a sitting pose around 1984, said Anil Sutar, Ram Sutar’s son.

The Parliament house estate currently hosts 16 statues and busts including that of Gandhi.

Of these, many are made by Ram Sutar. Anil Sutar told The Indian Express, “Once people saw the Gandhi statue, we kept getting orders to make more. My father made statues of many historic figures at the Parliament such as Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and others.”

The sculptor had made a 2.5-feet model of the statue initially, which was put on display by CPWD.

Sutar had earlier told The Indian Express that Prime Ministers Morarji Desai and Indira Gandhi were impressed by it.

The statue was supposed to come up at the India Gate, where the bust of King George V used to rest, and from where it was removed in the 1960s, but this idea was later scrapped, he said.