Parking space for nearly 10,000 cars in Noida by March 2019: Official

Work on five major parking spaces is underway here and will be completed by March 31 next year, offering space to park nearly 10,000 cars in the city, an official document said.

These parking spaces are coming up in sectors 3, 5, 1, 38A and 16A Film City, and would cost an estimated Rs 810.79 crore. Four of these would be underground, including the one in Sector 16A, while one is multi-level, it stated.

“The biggest of them, in Sector 38A, is a multi-level parking that will be able to accommodate as many as 7,000 vehicles, while the others will be underground, including the one in Sector 16A with a capacity of 1,400 vehicles,” according to the Noida Authority document on parking projects under construction.

The parking in Sector 38A will cost Rs 573.15 crore (Rs 523.01 crore for civil works and Rs 50.14 crore for electrical works) while the one in Film City will cost Rs 110.59 crore (Rs 101.85 crore for civil works and Rs 8.74 crore for electrical works), it said.

The parking in Sector 3 will have space for 566 vehicles, the one in Sector 5 will accommodate 262 vehicles and the parking space in Sector 1 will have space for 534 vehicles, and they will cost Rs 50.07 crore, Rs 29.72 crore and Rs 47.26 crore, respectively, according to the document.

Earlier this week, a massive protest was carried out by several organisations, including resident welfare associations and trade bodies, over parking issues in the city.

During a visit here on September 27, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana had told a press conference that the new parking spaces will be completed by March-end.

“There would be space to park 10,000 vehicles in these parkings,” Industrial Development Minister Mahana had said.

Asked about the projects, Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said once these parking spaces get functioning, the scenario would change completely, especially around the busy Botanical Garden Metro Station and near the commercial hub of Sector 18.

“How many cities can boast of having these many dedicated parking spaces,” he asked, adding, “just imagine a space to park 1,400 cars in Film City. The scenario there would be poles apart from what it is today.”

The projects in Sector 38A and Sector 16A are close to Noida’s biggest commercial hub, Sector 18, which houses multiple shopping malls, food joints, restaurants and shops on one side and the low-cost, densely crowded Atta Market on the other.

