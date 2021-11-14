Parking project in Greater Kailash 1 gets South MCD’s approval, 3 years after it was conceived

Three years after it was conceived, the standing committee of the South MCD finally passed the proposal for a parking project in Greater Kailash 1 M Block on Friday. The seven-storey automated car parking facility, which will take one-and-a-half years to be completed, can accommodate up to 399 vehicles.

Besides the GK one, several parking projects under the civic bodies have been stuck for years – one in Rajouri Garden has been completely shelved. These projects are in prime locations such as Amar Colony, Janakpuri and Chandni Chowk, which have been delayed for three-four years with no clarity on their completion.

The SDMC had conceived automated parking spaces to be developed in Janakpuri in 2018. However, construction is yet start. Janakpuri councillor Narendra Chawla said there has been enough delay: “Recently, the municipal commissioner paid a visit, and we are hoping work will start soon.”

On the parking space in GK I, area councillor Shikha Rai said there were delays over finalising the type of parking that is to be built and for the proposal to be passed by the House. “Even if the project starts in a month or two, it will take two years to be completed,” said a senior official.

Sources in the South civic body attributed the delays to bureaucratic hurdles, red-tapism, objections from locals in some cases, and fund shortage.

In the case of the Rajouri Garden parking project, standing committee chairperson B K Oberoi said there were court cases over the space allotted. “The case ran for over three years, which led to the contractor giving up the project,” he said.

In Amar Colony as well, councillor Abhishek Dutt said construction is yet to start and a work order has not been issued.

The Gandhi Maidan parking project in Chandni Chowk, which is to have space for over 2,300 cars, has faced multiple deadlines since it was conceived in 2013. This has led to the North MCD being pulled up by the court in 2018.

The corporation had earlier set September 2021 as the deadline, but there were delays due to construction work being halted due to Covid, said a senior North MCD official. The corporation is now hoping to complete the project, which is spread over 4.5 acres, before the MCD polls due early next year. The latest deadline is January 2022.

A senior North MCD leader, however, said it may be delayed again after part of the under-construction site had collapsed last month in which a 25-year-old construction worker died.