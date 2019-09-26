Delhi: Parking policy notified, to be free in areas of residence

The capital Wednesday took a major stride towards linking parking charges with pollution levels, and duration and volume of traffic,

with the Delhi Transport Department notifying the long-pending parking policy.

Under the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, the civic bodies will now have to prepare area-specific parking plans within the next four months, which means parking charges may increase by early next year.

Parking in residential areas will, however, not be charged. The civic bodies will fix new charges on a base fee, which will be fixed by a committee headed by the transport commissioner. The policy will mandate that on-street parking for the first hour be priced “at least twice of off-street parking”.

“Dynamic pricing mechanism such as peak and off-peak fee and exponential increase would be used to moderate parking demand. Long term off-street parking space for shopkeepers, Metro users, residents, could be priced through monthly passes or token systems,” the rules state.