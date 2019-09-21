Parking plan in Delhi: GK-I and II, Green Park to follow Lajpat Nagar model

The Lajpat Nagar III parking model is likely to be implemented in the market areas of Greater Kailash I and II, Green Park and other areas of Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

As per the plan, parking spaces will be shared with hospitals and educational institutions to meet demand. The EPCA has also suggested issuing stickers to identify residents and visitors.

A senior South civic body official said a proposal will be drawn up for areas near the market places in these localities, which will be developed into model parking destinations.

“We have planned a parking lot in GK- I, which has space for 200 cars. E-rickshaw services will be started in these areas so that people can park their cars and use these services to get to the market,” he said. A survey will be conducted in the next month to know the details of vehicles and spaces in these areas.

SDMC deputy commissioner P S Jha said different areas should have different plans depending on its geography and topography, and the rights and ease of living of every user should be respected. Jha added that the plan should also include a parking-based app.

“Residents’ vehicles shouldn’t be parked in market areas and vice-versa. Also, market areas should provide only 40% of the space needed for cars to promote public transport. Presently, most RWAs complain of market-bound vehicles being parked in nearby residential areas,” he said. “We are also planning to build parkings in Janakpuri, Nizamuddin near Lodhi Road flyover and Sarai Kale Khan,” another official said.