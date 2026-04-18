‘We heard screams’: How a parking feud at South Delhi’s Alaknanda ended in double murder

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A 60-year-old man and his 30-year-old son were stabbed to death allegedly by a neighbour who attacked them over financial and parking disputes in South Delhi’s upscale Tara Apartments at Alaknanda, police said.
Police identified the victims as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood. They lived in O Block of the society and ran a real estate business. The attacker resided in F Block.
In the attack, a cousin of Karan, aged 30, also sustained grave injuries, police added.
The incident took place around 6.15 pm, when the alleged attacker came near O Block and called the three men outside. “They went out, and the men started arguing over old monetary and parking disputes… They had fought over these issues multiple times in the past year,” said an officer.
“Suddenly, the accused pulled out a sharp object, and started stabbing the men. When the father and the son collapsed on the ground, the accused ran away,” the officer added.
All the three injured were rushed to a hospital, where Karan and his father succumbed to injuries. “The cousin survived, we are waiting to record his statement,” the officer said.
“A PCR call regarding the incident was made by local residents after they heard screams. Based on CCTV camera footage, we have identified the accused. Teams have been sent to track him down,” said DCP (South) Anant Mittal.
The 60-year-old is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Tara Apartments, near Alaknanda in South Delhi, comprises mostly three-story interconnected buildings. At the spot where the men were attacked — between the F Block and O Block buildings — blood was found splattered.
One of the residents of the society, who previously used to be a neighbour of the accused, said the conflict between the Soods and the accused went back several years. “Even then they used to fight over petty issues… mostly parking. We found it odd since every house has a designated parking area. Some two years ago, Karan and the accused got into a scuffle and the police had to intervene. But I never expected it would get to this point,” she added.
Another resident said that they heard raised voices around 6 pm, and ignored the same, as it was “not that
unusual for the two families to bicker”. “Then we heard screams. When I came out to see what was happening, I
saw policemen rushing into the area. It looked like someone had been stabbed,” the resident added.
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