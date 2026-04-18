‘We heard screams’: How a parking feud at South Delhi’s Alaknanda ended in double murder

A double murder in Alaknanda’s Tara Apartments has shocked South Delhi; police have detained a neighbor, Asad, for allegedly stabbing property dealer Rakesh Sood and his son Karan to death over parking and money disputes. (Express)

A 60-year-old man and his 30-year-old son were stabbed to death allegedly by a neighbour who attacked them over financial and parking disputes in South Delhi’s upscale Tara Apartments at Alaknanda, police said.

Police identified the victims as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood. They lived in O Block of the society and ran a real estate business. The attacker resided in F Block.

In the attack, a cousin of Karan, aged 30, also sustained grave injuries, police added.

The incident took place around 6.15 pm, when the alleged attacker came near O Block and called the three men outside. “They went out, and the men started arguing over old monetary and parking disputes… They had fought over these issues multiple times in the past year,” said an officer.