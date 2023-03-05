Parking argument outside cafe in Sohna escalates, shots fired

A group of men allegedly opened fire at a civil engineer after an alleged argument over parking in Sohna on Friday night. Police said the accused also broke the window panes of a cafe, adding that no arrest has been made so far. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm.

In the police complaint, the victim, Gautam Khattana, a resident of village Berka, Sohna, who works at a construction company, said he had gone to a cafe on Sohna road to get food packed and he parked his car near the roadside.

“A group of 10-12 men, who were drunk, objected to the car being parked there. Two of them had guns and were waving them in the air. They said their friends were supposed to park at the spot. Suddenly, they started beating me and they damaged my car. When I resisted them, they opened fire. I ran from there as they continued to fire at me. I managed to cross the road and escaped.

The accused also created a ruckus at the cafe,” he alleged in the FIR.

A police officer said, “The incident took place outside a cafe. The accused broke the window panes of the victim’s car after a dispute over parking. It is not clear how many gunshots were fired. No one suffered a gunshot wound. The accused also broke window panes at the cafe. We are trying to trace the accused.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at City Sohna police station, said police.