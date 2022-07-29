scorecardresearch
Park+ launches “Carbon Se Azadi Mahotsav”, set to install 10,000 EV zones across India

Emerging as a vital cog in the EV ecosystem in India, Park+, through this initiative aims to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure for its partners and customers, in the process- converting range anxiety into range excitement.

1000+ EV zones deployed in the last five months, with an average run rate of three EV zones activated every day.

Commemorating the 75th year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Park+, EV charger installation player, announced its strategic partnership with Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) services, to strengthen the Indian EV ecosystem at the opening ceremony of ‘Carbon se Azadi’ Mahotsav 2022.

The event saw the unveiling of the 75th EV zone in Delhi in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor-NITI Aayog, Govt. of India & Co-Chair- NHEV Knowledge Group, Abhijeet Sinha, National Program Director – EoDB, Project Director – NHEV, President – CPOs India. The event took place today, at the Gandhi Charkha Museum, Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “The Indian EV narrative is incomplete without a robust EV charging network. The key missing piece in the Indian EV jigsaw is the weak EV charge network, which magnifies the inherent range anxiety among EV car owners. Additionally, a weak EV charger network also works as a major impediment when it comes to EV adoption among potential car owners. Having said that, as the largest EV charger installation player in India, Park+ is uniquely positioned to install EV chargers rapidly. We already have real estate connections at 3,000+ locations, across India. We believe that Park+ is optimally geared to supercharge the Indian EV revolution. These new 10,000 EV zones are just the beginning and reflect our commitment in empowering India to achieve its carbon se azadi goal.”

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, added by saying, “It is a great initiative for building the EV ecosystem of the country. Such partnerships from the private sector reflect that government’s mission to expedite EV adoption rate is on the right track. Carbon Neutrality and environment friendly development is the sustainable way to business, and I hope the ethos of EV usage remains high among new and potential EV users with an aspiration to do something right while fulfilling their own dreams of owning a vehicle. These small steps help to build up the requisite environment for the same.”

Supplementing to this, Abhijeet Sinha, said, “India is committed to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030. For a country with a population of 139 crore, it is not an easy target to achieve, unless we involve every stakeholder sincerely to do their bit. Ease in installation of chargers is aimed by Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Charge Point Operators Society of India (CPOS of India) by addressing their immediate bottlenecks along with Park+ to build Delhi a benchmark city to showcase adequate availability of chargers for all type of users. Delhi NCR will serve as a nationwide example of best and easily available charging infra to such EV adoption and this model shall be made available to all CPOs of India nationwide.”

At COP26, India committed to achieve Net Zero Emission by 2070 and Carbon Se Azadi Mahotsav reflects this commitmuent.

First published on: 29-07-2022 at 08:01:12 pm
