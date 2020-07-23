Parents seek official help after school ‘bars students’ over fee

Parents alleged that around 450 students have been debarred from attending online classes since Tuesday. (Representational) Parents alleged that around 450 students have been debarred from attending online classes since Tuesday. (Representational)

A delegation of parents of students at the Pathways World School, Aravali, met the Commissioner of Gurgaon Wednesday and sought his intervention, after the school allegedly “debarred” their children from attending online classes allegedly over a fee dispute.

According to parents, the institution has been demanding the entire “composite fee” for the semester despite the fact that students are currently not attending school. The Haryana government in April had said only monthly tuition fee should be charged from parents.

“We pay a hefty fee of around Rs 10 lakh per annum for our daughter, a class X student. The school has infrastructure like a swimming pool and other facilities, which are not being used now. But the school wants us to pay the whole amount,” claimed a parent on condition of anonymity.

The school did not comment on the matter.

Parents alleged that around 450 students have been debarred from attending online classes since Tuesday.

After the parents apprised him of the situation, Commissioner of the Gurgaon division Ashok Sangwan wrote to the District Education Officer and directed that no coercive action be taken against students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd