Delhi: Parents say boy lost finger due to school negligence, probe on

Parents of a Class VI student of a private school in central Delhi, who lost a part of his right hand ring finger last week, have alleged that negligence on part of the authorities was the reason the finger could not be saved. On Monday, St Columba’s School constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the matter.

The incident took place around 10.30 am on August 10, when two boys allegedly pushed the student towards the foyer door. His hand got caught in the frame, and a portion of his finger got cut. His mother said the school

informed her that her son needed stitches.

“The school did not take my son to the hospital, he was taken to the infirmary instead. I took him to RML Hospital. It was only when doctors removed the dressing that I found what had happened. I called the school to ask them about the part of the finger that got cut… the school then looked for it. At 1.20 pm, it was brought to the hospital, but doctors said it wasn’t viable to be stitched back,” alleged the mother.

The principal was unavailable for comment but an official at the principal’s office said, “A three-member fact-finding committee has been constituted and the management is meeting to appoint an inquiry officer. We will ensure a thorough investigation.”

The principal also sent a message to all parents on Monday: “I am very sorry about an accident on Friday. I was with the parents from 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday, and have assured them of an inquiry into the incident… I have also assured them of all assistance from the school.”

