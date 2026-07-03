‘Don’t know how to take out anger and on whom’: Parents of Gurgaon hit-and-run victim await justice

The door to the Mattoos’ Gurgaon home opens directly into their son Sarthak’s room. His bed is made. The room is neat and tidy.

But for Anuradha and Surender Mattoo – Kashmiri Pandits – the room is a reminder that their only child will never return.

Sarthak (34) was killed in a hit-and-run early June 25 in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The man driving that SUV that hit Sarthak’s bike, Apurv Singh (30) – a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh – was arrested on June 27 but was released on bail soon after.

The family’s grief has now turned into anger. “I don’t know how to take out my anger and on whom,” says Anuradha, inconsolable.

Sarthak was riding his motorcycle to work in Noida around 6.30 am when a Mahindra Thar allegedly hit him from behind near the Rajokri flyover. According to the FIR, the impact flung him and his motorcycle off the flyover.

In a video message recorded at his Gurgaon home, Surender has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for justice. “My parents died, our house was burnt, yet we rebuilt our lives. Now, our only son has been killed. Why have those responsible not been punished?” he says in the video.

Sarthak had completed his master’s from Roehampton University in London after graduating from the Symbiosis School of Economics.

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Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Anuradha says, “We had begged Sarthak not to return after he completed his master’s in London. We were afraid of the road rage here. He told us, ‘You are all I have. My heart is here.’ We even told him we would settle there. But he came back only for us… and now he has left us forever.”

The last few days have been exhausting, says Surender. “We still haven’t fully understood what has happened. Sometimes it feels like a bad dream we cannot wake up from. But I will fight for justice. I owe him that.”

The family says they have received little clarity from the police. “When we asked the police how the accused got bail, we were told Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is under abeyance because of the truckers’ protests. Had that provision been in force, the people who killed my son would still be behind bars,” says Anuradha.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had agreed to put the 10-year imprisonment provision for fatal hit-and-run cases under the section in abeyance following nationwide protests and negotiations with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

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Their last conversation with Sarthak was over dinner the night before the accident.

“He came home around 11 pm and was on the phone. We were having dinner. He told us to continue eating. He said he had to leave early for Noida the next morning. He left without waking us up. We never got to say goodbye,” Anuradha says.

“He always wanted to make us proud. He did not have any big dreams,” she adds.

The tragedy has reopened old scars for the family.

Surender says that while he had come to Delhi in 1984 for work, during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, the family’s five-storey home in Srinagar was burnt down.

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“We rebuilt everything from scratch,” he says. “I will leave no stone unturned. If we don’t fight, this will become another case people forget.”

Sarthak’s college batchmate, Suryansh, says even finding a photograph of the accused was difficult. “He deactivated all his social media accounts. We had to scrape around just to find one picture.”

Police have said that the Thar was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company and had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), who was employed with the firm. During questioning, Saha allegedly told police that his friend, Apurv, was driving the SUV while he was in the passenger seat when the crash took place.

A senior police officer has said that the SUV was seized and the accused identified within a day of the incident. “The case was registered as per the applicable law and the court granted bail,” the officer added.