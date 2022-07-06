Delhi govt to provide live CCTV footage of classrooms to parents, warning issued against misuse of clips

Soon parents and guardians of children studying in Delhi government schools will be able to see what their wards are doing and which subject is being taught in the classrooms by sitting at home. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is executing the project to install CCTV cameras in the classrooms, will provide a link to the parents and guardians to view live video footage, said officials Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had in 2019 announced to install CCTV cameras in all government schools and provide live feed of the classrooms to the parents. The main aim of the government behind this was to increase the security of students studying in its schools.

The supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive Annual Maintenance of Contract (AMC) of CCTV cameras in government schools was given to the PWD.

According to officials, to make live CCTV video footage available, the parents will be given individual secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords. The PWD will update students’ details and parents’ mobile numbers, which will be collected and provided by all government schools, in their software.

A government official said, “In view of authorised access by parents and guardians only, the correctness of mobile number and student data is very important for secured live video feed to parents/guardians. As once the mobile number and students’ details are uploaded in the DGS App, login and Password shall be generated automatically by the system and will be forwarded to registered mobile number.”

The government has also asked all the heads of the schools (HoS) to obtain consent of parents/guardians of all students and keep a record of the consent forms. “After getting consents from the parents/guardians, the HoS will compile the student details in an excel format and submit it to the PWD which will upload the details in the software,” said the official. The schools have also been asked to thoroughly check all details before submitting them to PWD.

The schools will only provide details of those students whose parents have given consent and signed the forms. “The HoS of each school must decide the room number allotted to the classrooms in such a way that no change will be required throughout the year as any change in the classroom will lead to unauthorised access by parents and will need to be corrected in the data system before changing the classroom,” said officials.

The schools have been asked to provide the data in the next 15 days. “Once the schools provide the data, the department will update all the data in the software and the links and live feed of children will be provided to particular parents/guardians accordingly,” said a senior PWD official.

Warning to parents

Meanwhile, parents who will be provided links of the live CCTV footage of classrooms were warned of action against misuse of the footage, said officials. They were also asked to take a pledge that they will not share the password of the mobile app with any third party. The consent form states, “If any violation found or misuse of the CCTV video footage later on by me, suitable action may be taken against me as per Indian Law.”