Parents arrested for murder of minor daughter in Sonipat, honour killing suspected

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man and his wife were arrested for allegedly murdering their 16-year-old daughter at a village in Gannaur, Sonipat. The police said the parents also cremated her to destroy evidence.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night. Preliminary probe has found that the parents gave their daughter a poisonous substance, the police added. A beat police officer received information regarding the incident on Thursday afternoon and rushed to the spot.

Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gannaur police station, said, “After killing her at night, they cremated her in the village around 5 am in a bid to destroy evidence. Both have been arrested.”

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “During questioning, the accused said they suspected that their daughter had a relationship with someone.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to police custody for a day, cops said.