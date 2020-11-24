Parents anxious as city schools await directions on nursery admissions

There are 1,700 pvt schools which conduct admissions as per education dept norms.

With directions awaited from the education department on nursery admissions for the next academic session, several private schools across the city said queries from anxious parents have begun coming in. Admissions have been delayed this year as the academic calender has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Last year, the Delhi Directorate of Education had released the schedule for admissions to Nursery, KG and class I — whichever might be the entry-level in a particular school — by mid-November, and the application process had begun on November 29. Every year, starting from late November, the city begins buzzing with the rush for these admissions.

“The matter is under submission with the government and we too are waiting for directions but it is clear that the timeline is very likely to be altered this time,” said an official in the education department.

The Indian School principal Tania Joshi said, “We began getting queries from parents around a week ago, on whether they will have to come to school to collect forms or if they will be available online. As of now, we haven’t begun with the process at all because when the directorate issues the schedule, they also release ‘dos and don’ts’ on the criteria that we can set for admission.”

She also referred to a large advertisement that appeared in newspapers Monday, on a common platform through which parents can apply to multiple schools through one form: “I was surprised when I saw it, I wondered if I had missed something on admissions starting.”

There are around 1,700 private schools in the city recognised by the Delhi government’s education department which conduct their nursery admissions in accordance with the schedule and guidelines laid down by the department.

Meanwhile, The British School — which is independent of this process — is set to begin registrations for admission Tuesday, closing on November 27 for nursery, December 18 for the primary level and January 31 for the secondary level.

Similarly, admissions to private schools in NCR cities such as Noida and Gurgaon, which are not governed by a streamlined process as in Delhi, have also been taking place.

Third parties which assist parents with the highly competitive admission process said they have been receiving regular queries. Ayush Agarwal, who runs a platform called Schoolling, said he is receiving 5-6 queries per day, while Sumit Vohra, who runs a large online community for nursery admissions, said he is receiving 50 queries a day.

“One issue is that the admission process had not successfully moved online completely. There are only some schools in which you can download and submit the form online. There are some in which you can download the form online but have to go to the school to submit it, and others where you have to go to the school just to collect the form,” said Vohra.

In the meantime, EWS/DG admissions to private schools are yet to conclude for the year 2019-2020. A fresh round of applications will begin Tuesday since 838 of these seats continue to remain vacant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.