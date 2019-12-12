Parents allege girl molested at Gurgaon school

The child’s parents claimed they called the police after their daughter came home and told them about the incident. The child’s parents claimed they called the police after their daughter came home and told them about the incident.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a housekeeping supervisor at a prominent private school in Gurgaon. Her parents took to social media to highlight the alleged incident. While no FIR has been registered in the matter, the school has sacked the accused.

In an online post, the child’s parents alleged the incident took place outside the school auditorium, where the supervisor allegedly stopped the girl and molested her, “repeatedly telling her not to tell this to her mother”.

The child’s parents claimed they called the police after their daughter came home and told them about the incident.

In a letter to parents, the principal said: “The school was involved all throughout, and called the authorities (police) to probe the matter. The alleged individual was handed over to police, and his services were terminated.”

“The parents decided against filing a complaint. No FIR has been registered yet,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App