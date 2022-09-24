Parapet collapses at Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital; ‘BJP tinkering with lives,’ says AAP’s Pathak

A portion of a parapet above the first floor of the operation theatre building at the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), collapsed on Friday, causing minor damages to cars and motorbikes parked below, civic authorities said.

“A portion of a parapet above the first floor of the Hindu Rao Hospital collapsed today,” a senior civic official said.

While no injury was reported, doctors working with the hospital complained that similar incidents have happened on the premises previously too. “The whole building is crumbling and in dilapidated condition, but nobody listens to us,” said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.

Commenting on the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said incidents of MCD building collapses occurred on a daily basis, yet the BJP administration paid no heed. “The BJP should feel ashamed. For how much longer will they tinker with the lives of innocent people? People brought them to power with hope and faith,” he said.

“They should have spent the MCD funds on the development of Delhi and the welfare of the people of Delhi. Instead, they indulged in all sorts of corruption to amass wealth and fill their mansions. However, their days in power at the MCD are over because the people have made up their minds as the MCD elections draw near,” Pathak added.

Meanwhile, the MCD claimed it has “not received timely grants” from the AAP-led Delhi government for the last two years for infrastructure maintenance of health institutions. No response was received on the matter from medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Anu Kapur.