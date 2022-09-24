scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Parapet collapses at Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital; ‘BJP tinkering with lives,’ says AAP’s Pathak

While the collapse caused minor damages to cars and bikes, no person was injured. Doctors at the hospital complained that similar incidents have happened on the premises previously too.

mcd polls, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. (File)

A portion of a parapet above the first floor of the operation theatre building at the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), collapsed on Friday, causing minor damages to cars and motorbikes parked below, civic authorities said.

“A portion of a parapet above the first floor of the Hindu Rao Hospital collapsed today,” a senior civic official said.

While no injury was reported, doctors working with the hospital complained that similar incidents have happened on the premises previously too. “The whole building is crumbling and in dilapidated condition, but nobody listens to us,” said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.

Commenting on the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said incidents of MCD building collapses occurred on a daily basis, yet the BJP administration paid no heed. “The BJP should feel ashamed. For how much longer will they tinker with the lives of innocent people? People brought them to power with hope and faith,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy

“They should have spent the MCD funds on the development of Delhi and the welfare of the people of Delhi. Instead, they indulged in all sorts of corruption to amass wealth and fill their mansions. However, their days in power at the MCD are over because the people have made up their minds as the MCD elections draw near,” Pathak added.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, the MCD claimed it has “not received timely grants” from the AAP-led Delhi government for the last two years for infrastructure maintenance of health institutions. No response was received on the matter from medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Anu Kapur.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:08:38 am
Next Story

Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement